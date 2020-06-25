Left Menu
COVID-19: ICMR invites manufacturers of rapid antigen detection assays for validation

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that it has invited all the manufacturers who have developed rapid antigen-based detection assays for coronavirus, for validation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that it has invited all the manufacturers who have developed rapid antigen-based detection assays for coronavirus, for validation. "ICMR has placed on its website an invitation for expression of interest for validation of rapid antigen detection assays for SARS-CoV-2, wherein all manufacturers who have developed antigen-based assays have been invited for validation," a tweet by ICMR read.

"ICMR is looking forward to validate more such kits and recommend deployment of all such PoC tests with good sensitivity and specificity," read its subsequent tweet. The Council said that increasing testing in the country is the way forward to contain the spread of coronavirus and added that "reliable rapid antigen based detection assays are a promising tool as point of care (POC) tests."

"In the present context, ramping up testing for Covid 19 is the way forward to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. In this effort, reliable rapid antigen based detection assays are a promising tool as point of care (PoC) tests," the tweet by ICMR read. "It is desirable to have such assays for early detection of the virus in field settings with an advantage of short turnaround time. As on date, only one such kit has been validated by ICMR and is being used in field settings," it further said and added that it is looking to validate more such kits and "recommend deployment of all such PoC tests with good sensitivity and specificity.

In a series of tweets, the Council said that over two lakh samples can be tested each day in the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, India has 4,73,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This includes 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the infection stood at 14,894 in the country. (ANI)

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

