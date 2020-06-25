Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peruvian government strikes agreement with private clinics on COVID care

The Peruvian government on Thursday said it had struck an agreement with the country's private health clinics on the cost of COVID-19 care after President Martin Vizcarra warned on Wednesday they would be expropriated within 48 hours if negotiations did not progress. The clinics had for three weeks wrangled with Vizcarra's government over a fair rate for care.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:01 IST
Peruvian government strikes agreement with private clinics on COVID care
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Peruvian government on Thursday said it had struck an agreement with the country's private health clinics on the cost of COVID-19 care after President Martin Vizcarra warned on Wednesday they would be expropriated within 48 hours if negotiations did not progress.

The clinics had for three weeks wrangled with Vizcarra's government over a fair rate for care. The haggling began amid reports of overcharging for the sickest patients, who require mechanical ventilators and intensive care. The health minister, Victor Zamora, said the agreement was finalized on Wednesday evening after a meeting with representatives of the Association of Private Clinics of Peru.

"The important thing here is people's health. We cannot delay treatment," Zamora told RPP local radio. Peru's coronavirus outbreak is second only to Brazil's in Latin America, with 264,689 confirmed cases and 8,586 deaths. The pandemic has caused a deep economic crisis in the Andean country and brought its health system to the brink of collapse.

Centrist President Vizcarra issued the ultimatum to temporarily expropriate private clinics, invoking an article in the Peruvian constitution on the use of private property in case of national public need. Minister Zamora said on Thursday that a flat rate of 55,000 soles ($15,580) had been agreed for the care of a COVID-19 patient. The agreement will be signed on Friday, he added.

The government had previously proposed paying up to $1,003 per day for care, and the clinics were asking around $1,308, according to Health Ministry sources. Peru was one of the first in Latin America to impose, in mid-March, a quarantine to try to stop the pandemic, but since May the government has allowed the resumption of productive activity to reactivate the economy.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypts few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges. Nora Younis, editor of t...

Malawi opposition's Chakwera leads re-run with 60% - state broadcaster mbc

Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has what appears to be an unassailable lead in a presidential election re-run with 60 of vote, according to a tally by the state broadcaster MBC on Thursday.The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation said ...

New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest

A New York City police officer was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation after videos emerged over the weekend that appeared to show him using a banned chokehold to arrest a man on a city bo...

Western, Arab states pledge $1.5 billion for Sudan's troubled transition

Western and Arab countries pledged 1.5 billion at a conference hosted by Germany to help Sudan ease an economic crisis hampering its transition towards democracy after the fall of autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir. The European Union pledged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020