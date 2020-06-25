15 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, 475 fresh cases reported

At least 15 more COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state to 606, the health department said on Thursday. Of them, 13 suffered from comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", the department said in its daily bulletin.

As many as 475 fresh coronavirus cases were reported since Wednesday evening, taking the state's tally to 15,648, it said. The number of active cases currently stands at 4,852.

Altogether 488 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals during the same period, improving the state's recovery percentage to 65.12. So far, 10,190 people have recovered from the disease in Bengal.

Since Wednesday, 9,492 samples have been examined for the disease in the state, the bulletin added..