Medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess 'home-isolation', says Sisodia

Medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess whether they can stay in home-isolation or need to be sent to hospital, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:37 IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Medical teams will visit patients at their residence to assess whether they can stay in home-isolation or need to be sent to hospital, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. He said that Centre has rolled back its order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit COVID care centres for health assessment.

"If you are eligible for staying in home isolation, you can stay at home even if you are tested positive for COVID-19. Home isolation is a really good arrangememt in Delhi and nearly 30,000 patients have recovered during home isolation," he added. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID-19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for COVID positive cases to save precious lives, said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal wrote, "Health department to deploy a robust surveillance mechanism. Only those COVID positive cases who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and do not have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to Covid Care centres and other facilities." These decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting held on June 21 to further review and strengthen surveillance mechanism for Covid Positive cases in Delhi to prevent spread of disease and provide timely medical care, said Baijal.

"Today's SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi Govt on 22 June," said Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

