Goa's COVID-19 count rises to 995 with 44 more cases

Goa on Thursday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 995, a state health department official said. However, 46 patients were discharged from various Covid Care centres following their recovery, due to which the number recovered persons rose to 335, the official said.

This is the third day that the state has reported more number of recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases, he said "With 44 fresh cases reported on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 995. Of them 658 are active cases as 335 have recovered, while two patients have died so far in the state," the official added. A total of 2,772 samples were tested on Thursday, of which 1,628 came negative, while the report of 1,100 samples is awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 995, new cases: 44, deaths: two, discharged: 335, active cases 658, samples tested till date: 58,584..