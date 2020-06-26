Air France-KLM: KLM aid package will be 3.4 billion euros
Air France-KLM said on its website on Thursday that its KLM subsidiary will receive a 3.4 billion euro bailout package "to overcome the crisis and to prepare for the future."
The headline was published on the Air France-KLM Group website but the underlying press release was not accessible. The Dutch finance ministry has said it will confirm details of a 2-4 billion euro bailout package for KLM on Friday. Reuters first reported the 3.4 billion euro figure earlier on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
