Left Menu
Development News Edition

With coronavirus under control, Vietnam and New Zealand see different travel trends

Nguyen Thi Thuy Anh, owner of a travel agency called Minh Viet Booking, says he is handling a surge in bookings as businesses slash prices to attract local travelers. "Many people who couldn't afford five-star services before are taking advantage of the programs to experience the services," he said, referring to central and provincial government efforts to boost mass domestic tourism.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 04:32 IST
With coronavirus under control, Vietnam and New Zealand see different travel trends

Laura Douglas' tourism start-up, a farm surrounded by snow-tipped mountains in southern New Zealand, was attracting hundreds of mostly foreign visitors a month until the coronavirus pandemic brought it to a sudden halt in March.

"It's like I've been mourning the loss of my business," Douglas, 33, said in a phone interview with Reuters, adding she had to take on a second job as a vet to pay the bills during a strict lockdown that included sealing the country's borders. The rebound for New Zealanders who are reliant on tourism is expected to be slow, in marked contrast to how the tourism sector is faring in Vietnam, another nation that was hailed as a success story in Asia for containing the coronavirus.

Both countries have emerged from lockdown virtually virus-free, lifting all restrictions except those on international travel. While New Zealand's tourism sector is struggling pending arrivals from abroad, Vietnam's has rebounded, according to travel data and industry members. This is thanks to how much domestic tourism has filled the gap, reflecting in part how badly the coronavirus hit the two economies. While New Zealand's economy is expected to contract by as much as 20% in the first half of the year, according to the central bank, Vietnam has kept its yearly growth target above 5%.

July is normally peak travel season in New Zealand but scheduled flights are down 40% compared to the same month last year and even many of those are being canceled, according to figures from travel analytics firm Cirium. Weekly demand for Airbnb and Vrbo properties through July are down 55% from last year and a recovery is unlikely until later this year, according to forward-looking bookings from AirDNA.

Across the ocean in Vietnam, the story is very different. In July, more than 26,000 flights are expected to transport 5 million people, increases of 16% and 24% from last year. Nguyen Thi Thuy Anh, owner of a travel agency called Minh Viet Booking, says he is handling a surge in bookings as businesses slash prices to attract local travelers.

"Many people who couldn't afford five-star services before are taking advantage of the programs to experience the services," he said, referring to central and provincial government efforts to boost mass domestic tourism. In a country with poor rail and road infrastructure, air travel is already a popular mode of transport, and even more so now, with airlines adding routes and offering tickets for as low as 69,000 Vietnamese dong (US$3).

A Reuters analysis of flight data from FlightRadar24 shows that Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, along with Phu Quoc island and Cam Rahn bay - both tourist hotspots - were top destinations through mid-June after lockdowns were lifted in late April. WEEKEND ROAD TRIPS

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking people to "experience your own backyard". She is urging employers to consider four-day work weeks and has said the government is actively considering more public holidays this year so people can travel. On Friday, Ardern is launching the country's ski season in the tourist destination of Queenstown, hoping that will give another boost to domestic travel.

Some New Zealanders appear to be heeding her encouragement and taking weekend road trips. Demand for hotels and short-term rentals, while depressed overall, still ticks up over the weekends according to STR, an analytics firm that looks specifically at the hotel industry.

But tourism business owners say a pot of NZ$400 million (US$257 million) set aside by the government to subsidise wages and other costs for the industry will not be enough to tide it over while foreign tourists are still barred. Foreigners account for around half the NZ$16.1 billion (US$10.34 billion) that tourism contributes to GDP in New Zealand, a hole economist Peter Clough says will be difficult to plug with just domestic travelers.

"Whatever we do, we're not going to fill that hole just by drumming up domestic travel or the Trans-Tasman bubble," he said, referring to a proposal that was touted last month to allow movement between Australia and New Zealand. For Douglas, the downturn means digging deep in her own pockets and pivoting as much as possible to attract local travel to her 15,000-hectare (37,000-acre) farm.

"The farming mentality is that you're not always going to have good seasons," she said. "Right now, Kiwis are going to be the best gift for us and I'm hoping they will come with their gumboots on." ($1 = 1.5576 New Zealand dollars) (Additional reporting by James Pearson and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool fans turn the city red after breaking 30-year Premiership drought

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the clubs Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown finally came to an end.Juergen Klopps side secured the title after second-placed ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in govt pandemic response, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...

Chilean copper miner Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter and refinery amid coronavirus

Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it was suspending refinery and foundry operations at its sprawling Chuquicamata division to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. The worlds biggest copper miner said the measure was tr...

U.S. finds Bangladesh improving anti-trafficking efforts in annual report

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh has improved its efforts to combat human trafficking but must do more to increase convictions and investigate cases involving Rohingyas, according to the U.S. government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020