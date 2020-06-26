Left Menu
Development News Edition

(OFFICIAL)-Colombia's first suspected COVID-19 death occurred in February -gov't

Colombia's first suspected death from COVID-19 occurred in February, almost a month before the Andean country originally reported its first case of the coronavirus, the government's statistics agency said Thursday. The country reported its first case on March 6 and what was thought to be its first death - that of a 58-year-old taxi driver in the Caribbean city of Cartagena - on March 21.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:01 IST
(OFFICIAL)-Colombia's first suspected COVID-19 death occurred in February -gov't

Colombia's first suspected death from COVID-19 occurred in February, almost a month before the Andean country originally reported its first case of the coronavirus, the government's statistics agency said Thursday.

The country reported its first case on March 6 and what was thought to be its first death - that of a 58-year-old taxi driver in the Caribbean city of Cartagena - on March 21. However figures published by the statistics agency show the first suspected death from COVID-19 occurred on Feb. 15.

In the first quarter of the year, some 94 suspected deaths were also reported, the DANE agency said. Antioquia province, home to second city Medellin, accounted for 59% of suspected COVID-19 deaths, DANE added.

Earlier on Thursday the DANE statistics agency said the first confirmed death took place on Feb. 26. However, health authorities in Colombian city Barranquilla said that information was misstated and that death actually occurred on May 26. In the first quarter of the year Colombia's National Health Institute registered 29 deaths.

Some 40% of COVID-19 deaths in the quarter occurred in capital city Bogota, while provinces Valle del Cauca and Bolivar accounted for 23% and 10% respectively. Colombia has now reported more than 80,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,654 deaths.

Colombia's economy has been battered by a slump in oil prices and measures implemented by President Ivan Duque to control the spread of the virus. The government expects the economy to contract by 5.5% this year. Duque declared an ongoing quarantine in late March. While certain restrictions have started lifting, the period of obligatory isolation was extended this week until July 15.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...

Maha mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Hong Kong shares fall on U.S. sanctions threat, pandemic worries

Hong Kong shares slid on Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill to sanction people and companies it considers helping China to restrict the territorys autonomy, with fresh global outbreaks of COVID-19 infections further souring the mood...

Pope moves against Polish bishop accused of hiding predators

Pope Francis has ordered a Polish bishop to leave his central diocese and let someone else run it while he is under investigation for covering up cases of sexual abuse that were featured in a second clergy abuse documentary that has rocked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020