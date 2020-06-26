Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA recordes biggest single-day spike of 6 579 new cases

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has expressed his condolences to the families of the 87 people who succumbed to the respiratory illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:43 IST
SA recordes biggest single-day spike of 6 579 new cases
While the Western Cape remains the epicentre, there are concerns that both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are also playing catch up as the numbers continue to grow exponentially.   Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6 579 new cases as the number of COVID-19 infections rises to 118 375 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has expressed his condolences to the families of the 87 people who succumbed to the respiratory illness.

Of the additional deaths, 53 are from the Western Cape, 17 from Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and two from Gauteng, which brings the toll to 2 292.

Also, the country has tested 43 118 people, the highest number of tests in one day bringing the total to 1 460 012.

While the Western Cape remains the epicentre, there are concerns that both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are also playing catch up as the numbers continue to grow exponentially.

The hardest-hit provinces include the Western Cape with 56 780, followed by Gauteng 28 746, Eastern Cape 20 487 and KwaZulu-Natal 6 590.

The North West has 2 965, Free State 976, Limpopo 730 and Northern Cape 318.

The number of recoveries is 59 974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are currently 9 296 202 cases of which 167 056 were recorded in the last 24 hours globally, while 479 133 deaths of which 5 336 are new.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicants skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say. Trump is set to sign an executive order Frid...

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh; Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border: Sonia Gandhi.

Is our territorial integrity being violated by China in Ladakh Will PM take nation in confidence on situation at border Sonia Gandhi....

Marco van Ginkel signs new one-year deal with Chelsea

Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel on Friday signed a new one-year deal with Premier League club Chelsea. The Dutch international signed from Vitesse in 2013 and made a promising start, playing four games in quick succession until a cruciate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020