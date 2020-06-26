Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infection at home. While talking to Kanan over the phone, the Delhi Chief Minister inquired about his oxygen level and symptoms to which he answered that he has got the oximeter and his oxygen level is 97 and he does not have any symptoms.

The Chief Minister further asked him to check his oxygen in every two hours and keep their family safe by being in a separate room. He asked the patient about the call from the Health Department for the guidance to which Kanan said that he gets call every day from Delhi government officials for taking update on his health. The Chief Minister said that oximeters have been delivered to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes.

"We have delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. This oximeter is your protective shield. Try and measure your oxygen in every one or two hours. If your oxygen level is less than 94, please inform us on the helpline number and the oxygen will be provided to you in immediately and you will be shifted to the hospital if needed," Kejriwal said. Earlier on June 19, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. However, the Delhi government had opposed the step. The LG later rolled back the move and allowed COVID-19 patients, with less or no symptoms, to be treated at home.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that the government has secured permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals. "We have permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals. Since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier," Kejriwal said. (ANI)