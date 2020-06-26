Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infection at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:51 IST
Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes
Arvind Kejriwal inquires about the health of a citizen over phone call. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infection at home. While talking to Kanan over the phone, the Delhi Chief Minister inquired about his oxygen level and symptoms to which he answered that he has got the oximeter and his oxygen level is 97 and he does not have any symptoms.

The Chief Minister further asked him to check his oxygen in every two hours and keep their family safe by being in a separate room. He asked the patient about the call from the Health Department for the guidance to which Kanan said that he gets call every day from Delhi government officials for taking update on his health. The Chief Minister said that oximeters have been delivered to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes.

"We have delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. This oximeter is your protective shield. Try and measure your oxygen in every one or two hours. If your oxygen level is less than 94, please inform us on the helpline number and the oxygen will be provided to you in immediately and you will be shifted to the hospital if needed," Kejriwal said. Earlier on June 19, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. However, the Delhi government had opposed the step. The LG later rolled back the move and allowed COVID-19 patients, with less or no symptoms, to be treated at home.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that the government has secured permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals. "We have permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals. Since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists identify signs of lung inflammation in children with COVID-19

By analysing X-ray imaging findings, scientists have identified a pattern of inflammatory conditions in children with COVID-19, including in their airways, lungs, and abdominal area. The case series, published in the journal Radiology, exam...

New partnership launched to boost trade, investment between West Midlands, India

A new initiative aimed at boosting tourism, trade and investment between the West Midlands region of England and India was launched on Friday in the UK. The West Midlands India Partnership WMIP, launched virtually due to the coronavirus loc...

Extended period of lockdown, increase in COVID-19 cases to have strong impact on growth: D&B

Extended period of the lockdown and increase in COVID-19 positive cases will have a strong impact on the economic growth, while supply chain disruption is expected to keep food prices at elevated levels, a Dun Bradstreet report said on Fri...

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours; restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31 CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020