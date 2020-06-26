Left Menu
EU drug regulator endorses Vertex's triple-combo cystic fibrosis treatment

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:26 IST
Europe's health regulator said on Friday its panel has recommended approval of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' triple-combination treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that causes build-up of thick mucus in some parts of the body.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended the therapy for patients who are 12 years of age or older and have either of the two types of mutations that make up majority of the CF cases. (https://bit.ly/3dBB7oj)

