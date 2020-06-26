Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital
Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:12 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for COVID-19, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.
"He has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital," a source said. Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.
ALSO READ
PIL in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases
Centre should answer why it is not declaring COVID-19 community spread in Delhi: Sanjay Singh
COVID-19: Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on plea for restructuring of loans by banks, NBFCs
CMO of CRPF tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi
Delhi HC restrains Police from circulating information about allegations, evidence collected against activist