Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vertex treatment for rare genetic disorder wins EU watchdog backing

A panel of the European health regulator on Friday recommended approving Vertex Pharmaceuticals' triple-combination treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF), a rare, deadly genetic disorder that causes the build-up of thick mucus in some body parts. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended the therapy for patients who are 12 years of age or older and have either of the two types of mutations in the CF transmembrane regulator gene (CFTR), which make up the majority of CF cases.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:06 IST
Vertex treatment for rare genetic disorder wins EU watchdog backing

A panel of the European health regulator on Friday recommended approving Vertex Pharmaceuticals' triple-combination treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF), a rare, deadly genetic disorder that causes the build-up of thick mucus in some body parts.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended the therapy for patients who are 12 years of age or older and have either of the two types of mutations in the CF transmembrane regulator gene (CFTR), which make up the majority of CF cases. The European backing comes after U.S. authorities approved a cocktail of elexacaftor, tezacaftor and ivacaftor in October last year as "Trikafta". In Europe, the drug is expected to be sold under the brand name "Kaftrio".

CF is caused by a mutation of the CFTR gene, which regulates salt and water content in cells. A protein defect leads to mucus congestion in the lungs and the digestive tract. Kaftrio has been recommended for two types of CFTR mutations: one where patients have inherited an identical gene with a defective F508del protein from each parent, and another where patients have inherited different forms of genes from each parent.(https://bit.ly/3dBB7oj)

Vertex's treatment targets the protein and helps improve the CFTR function. There is no cure for CF and doctors try different regimens aimed at controlling symptoms and preventing or reducing complications. CF affects around 42,000 people in the European Union (EU), the EMA said, adding that many patients have mutations that make them ineligible for treatments that are currently available.

Final approvals are up to the European Commission, which typically seconds CHMP recommendations. Once formally approved, Kaftrio can be sold in the EU.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to 3,300 with 100 fresh infections being reported on Friday, an official data said. These forces have so f...

Jennifer Lopez gives sweet surprise to an emergency room nurse fighting COVID

American singer Jennifer Lopez gave a special surprise to a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19 pandemic in New York. According to ENews, the 50-year-old actress and singer teamed up with journalists Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and NBCUnive...

Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, British media reported on Friday, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured.An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several pe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks flat as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes

Global equities were flat and perceived safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries and gold gained on Friday as investors weighed hopes that Europe will continue to rebound from the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic against concerns a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020