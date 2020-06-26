Left Menu
COVID-19: Amravati count touches 486 as 14 test positive

The number of people discharged is 350, including 13 during the day, which gives the district a recovery rate of 72 per cent, he informed. "The 71-year-old died in Badnera in the morning while his samples tested positive in the evening today.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:09 IST
The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 486 on Friday as 14 people were detected with the infection, while a 71-year-old man died here, taking the toll to 21 so far, an official said. The number of people discharged is 350, including 13 during the day, which gives the district a recovery rate of 72 per cent, he informed.

"The 71-year-old died in Badnera in the morning while his samples tested positive in the evening today. Badnera is the district's hostpot with 69 cases, and three people have died of the infection in the town," he said. One more doctor tested positive at PDMC, taking its count to three.

Nurses are on strike at the facility due to frontline staff getting infected. Earlier in the morning, Dattapur in Dhamangaon Railway tehsil posted the 42nd case from the rural belt.

