BMC to conduct sero-survey to find out extent of virus spread

The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions, the BMC said. "This study will provide information about exposure to infection and progression of the disease in the population, which will be critical to make informed public health policy decisions," it said in a release.

Updated: 26-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:39 IST
To know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be conducting a `sero-survey' during which 10,000 random blood samples will be tested, it said on Friday. The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions, the BMC said.

"This study will provide information about exposure to infection and progression of the disease in the population, which will be critical to make informed public health policy decisions," it said in a release. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has urged all the states to take up sero-surveys, it said, adding that under ICMR's guidance one sero-surveillance of 500 samples has already been conducted in Mumbai.

The new survey will be conducted in the age group above 12 years, anda total of 10,000 blood samples will be collected randomly from both slum and non-slum areas. Participation in the survey will be voluntary.

The blood samples will be sent to Kasturba Molecular Diagnostics lab and THSTI (TranslationalHealth Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad) for detecting IgG antibodies. "The detection of antibodies is a sign of exposure to COVID-19 infection," BMC said.

It further said that there will be a special survey for healthcare and other frontline workers in these three wards..

