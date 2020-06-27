Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazil's interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called "boomerang effect," as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized states that reopened their economies before getting the virus under control, saying there was "undeniable, irrefutable evidence" those states made a mistake.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 02:57 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 489,398​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1600 GMT on Friday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Families of elderly Spanish virus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the national political balance.

* Britain's official death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 186 to 43,414, the Department of Health said on Friday. * Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the pandemic by phone, Athens and Ankara said - rare such contact for two neighbours at odds over a range of issues. AMERICAS

* With new cases surging in Texas and Florida, officials ordered bars to close again and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants, setting back efforts to reopen their economies. * The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazil's interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called "boomerang effect," as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized states that reopened their economies before getting the virus under control, saying there was "undeniable, irrefutable evidence" those states made a mistake. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan recorded on Friday more than 100 new infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown, Kyodo News reported. * Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite a spike in infections in Victoria state.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa will allow casinos and cinemas to reopen and restaurants to resume sit-down meals on Monday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions despite a sharp rise in infections.

* Israel and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the two countries said on Thursday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the WHO's chief scientist said. * Vaxart Inc said it would test its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys infected with the coronavirus in a study funded by the Trump administration's vaccine-acceleration program called "Operation Warp Speed".

* The U.S. will ship more of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral treatment remdesivir to states experiencing an increase in cases. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Mexico's economy shrank by a record 17% during April as the lockdown devastated economic activity, official data showed. * International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund's $1 trillion in total resources, "but we're not there yet."

* The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls, with the ongoing recession expected to be deeper than predicted. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Frances Kerry and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Obscure Indian cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide

A little-known Indian IT firm offered its hacking services to help clients spy on more than 10,000 email accounts over a period of seven years.New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tyco...

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19 , the government said on Friday. Official travel advice against all but essential travel outside Britain will also be ea...

Pak anti-graft body files corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistans anti-graft body has filed a corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, JangGeo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman and two others in a land case in the Lahores accountability court. The National Accountabil...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020