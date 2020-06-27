Left Menu
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victorious, but it will take time for it. Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for COVID-19 are being undertaken daily in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:56 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victoriously, but it will take time for it. The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for COVID-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oximeters and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.

In the past month, the number of beds has been raised significantly in hospitals, and now there is no lack of beds. Out of 13,500 available, 7,500 are vacant, he said. Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for COVID-19 are being undertaken daily in the city. He said a serological survey has started for ascertaining the level of coronavirus spread in the city. Under the survey started on Saturday, 20,000 samples will be collected, the chief minister said.

