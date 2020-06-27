COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district passed away at SKIMS hospital on Saturday, they said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with hypertension and other ailments. She tested positive for the virus on Friday and was then shifted to COVID block of the hospital, the officials said.

On Friday night, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district died at SMHS hospital here, they said. According to the officials, she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was suffering from COPD and pneumonia.

Her sample was taken on Friday and it returned as positive after her death, they said. With these two fatalities, the death toll in the UT due to COVID-19 has reached 93.