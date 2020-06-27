Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district passed away at SKIMS hospital on Saturday, they said. The woman was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with hypertension and other ailments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:45 IST
COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district passed away at SKIMS hospital on Saturday, they said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with hypertension and other ailments. She tested positive for the virus on Friday and was then shifted to COVID block of the hospital, the officials said.

On Friday night, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district died at SMHS hospital here, they said. According to the officials, she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was suffering from COPD and pneumonia.

Her sample was taken on Friday and it returned as positive after her death, they said. With these two fatalities, the death toll in the UT due to COVID-19 has reached 93.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt begins serological survey to assess extent of coronavirus spread as cases cross 80K mark

Authorities in Delhi on Saturday started a mammoth task of conducting serological survey to comprehensively analyse the spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases in the national capital crossed the 80,000 mark. Addressing an online briefing...

Goa Assembly session from July 27 to August 7

The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will be held from July 27 to August 7. Governor Satya Malik summoned the 10-day session through a notification issued on Friday.In the 40-member House, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs. PTI RPS BNM BNM...

Hong Kong police bans major protest on security law

Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against Chinas planned national security law for the city, on the basis of coronavirus social distancing measures and previous unrest, its organiser said on Saturday. The Civil Human...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020