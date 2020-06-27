Ahmedabad's COVID-19 case count up by 211 to 20,269; 12 deaths

Ahmedabad reported 211 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the case tally in the district to 20,269, said the Gujarat health department. As many as 12 coronavirus patients died in the district during the day, raising the fatalities to 1,410.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the district rose to 15,479 with 218 patients getting discharged from hospitals. Ahmedabad district accounted for 211 out of 615 new cases and 12 out of 18 fatalities reported in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ten deaths and 197 cases were reported from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits. The AMC said on Saturday that it has collected Rs 60,29,300 from 70,486 persons for not wearing face masks in the city.

820 vehicle riders were also issued e-memo after they were spotted without masks in CCTV footage. Besides, the city police recovered Rs 4,54,600 in fine from 2,274 people for not wearing masks.