U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million - Reuters tallyReuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 00:42 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose to more than 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as states including Arizona and Florida saw record rises.
More than 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the disease in the world.
