Amravati: 13 more test positive for coronavirus, tally 521

Four more employees of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College and Hospital (PDMC) here in Maharashtra are among 13 persons who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday, an official said.

The number of PDMC staffers to test positive for the viral infection so far has gone up to nine, including two doctors, he said. With this, the COVID-19 case count in the district has gone up to 521 including 23 fatalities so far.

With 12 patients being discharged from the COVID hospital in the day, the number of the recovered cases has risen to 389, the official said. The number of the active cases in the district now stands at 109.