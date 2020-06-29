Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia PM says reopenings of internal borders will support jobs

"They should go ahead – it's costing jobs in those states." Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with total cases of around 7,700, including 104 deaths. However, a recent spike in infections in Victoria state has threatened plans to remove the bulk of the country's social distancing restrictions by the end of July.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-06-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 06:06 IST
Australia PM says reopenings of internal borders will support jobs

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the reopening of state borders will support jobs growth despite a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in the country's second most populated state. South Australia and Tasmania states have in recent days confirmed their borders will reopen in late July. Queensland state expected to announce similar later on Monday.

"There's no reason we can't go ahead with these openings," Morrison told 2GB radio. "They should go ahead – it's costing jobs in those states." Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with total cases of around 7,700, including 104 deaths.

However, a recent spike in infections in Victoria state has threatened plans to remove the bulk of the country's social distancing restrictions by the end of July. Victoria's borders, shared with New South Wales and South Australia states, are open, stoking fears the infection could spread during upcoming winter school holidays. Morrison also pledged more economic stimulus as Australia slides into its first recession in 30 years and the unemployment rate has hit a 19-year high of 7.1%.

However, he ruled out a blanket extension of a A$60 billion ($41.1 billion) wage subsidy scheme beyond its scheduled end in September, hinting instead it would be replaced by targeted fiscal support. "It can't be sustained forever," Morrison said, adding that another phase of stimulus at the end of September would be targeted "to the people who need it most."

The Grattan Institute, a well-regarded independent think tank, said in a report published on Monday the government needs to inject up to A$90 billion more in stimulus programs, including extending its wage subsidy program. That stimulus was needed before the annual budget in October to bring the unemployment rate down to about 5% by the middle of 2022, the report said.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.4584 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox place LHP Sale on 60-day IL

With the deadline to submit rosters for the upcoming abbreviated 2020 MLB season arriving Sunday, the Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list. Sale, who as finished in the top six in American League Cy Young ...

Parihaka settlement receives $14million for new visitor centre

The Parihaka Papakinga Trust in Taranaki will receive up to 14 million for a new visitor centre and other improvements at the historic settlement that will boost the local economy and provide much-needed jobs, Regional Economic Development ...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the countrys National Health Commission NHC said on Monday. The NHC said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases w...

Taiwan opposition occupies parliament to protest government 'tyranny'

A group of more than 20 lawmakers from Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT occupied the legislature overnight on Monday to protest government tyranny and the presidents nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. Taiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020