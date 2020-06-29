Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose to 305, the highest since April 3, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation at 9:00 a.m.Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:37 IST
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose to 305, the highest since April 3, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. That is the fourth straight daily rise and brings the total number of cases to 11,603. There have been 348 deaths in the country of 10.7 million.
Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday that the bulk of the new cases have been in a mining region in the east of the country. The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).
