Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose to 305, the highest since April 3, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation at 9:00 a.m.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:37 IST
Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose to 305, the highest since April 3, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. That is the fourth straight daily rise and brings the total number of cases to 11,603. There have been 348 deaths in the country of 10.7 million.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday that the bulk of the new cases have been in a mining region in the east of the country. The Health Ministry will hold a news conference on the COVID-19 situation at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. Th...

Airbus sees output down 40% for two years as job cuts loom

Airbus plane output will be 40 lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump. Reuter...

UK's Johnson says he will double down on spending plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.Johnson told...

Turkey criticises Austria's handling of Kurdish-Turkish protests

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly criticised Austrias handling of Kurdish protests in Vienna by groups the ministry said were linked to Kurdistan Workers Party PKK militants. There were some small Kurdish demonstrations last w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020