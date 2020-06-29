Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson pledges "Rooseveltian" spending boost after COVID hit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "Rooseveltian" boost to public spending to help the country's economy recover from the coronavirus shock and said a return to austerity would be a mistake. Johnson said he would double down on his plans to increase investment and said his government - which has already announced emergency spending and tax measures worth an estimated 133 billion pounds - would continue to help people and businesses.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:33 IST
UK's Johnson pledges "Rooseveltian" spending boost after COVID hit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "Rooseveltian" boost to public spending to help the country's economy recover from the coronavirus shock and said a return to austerity would be a mistake.

Johnson said he would double down on his plans to increase investment and said his government which has already announced emergency spending and tax measures worth an estimated 133 billion pounds - would continue to help people and businesses. "This is the moment for a Rooseveltian approach to the UK," Johnson told Times Radio on Monday.

Former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal" program, which included a raft of job-creating public works projects, helped the United States recover from the Great Depression. "I do think the investment will pay off because this is a very, very dynamic, very productive economy," Johnson said, promising a platform that would encourage companies to invest in capital and in skills training.

Earlier on Monday, Britain's debt office said it plans to sell a record 275 billion pounds ($340 billion) of government debt between April and August to pay for the huge spending response to the coronavirus pandemic, more than double the amount sold in the whole previous financial year.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 provisional against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as the equity market was trading in the negative territory. Forex traders said weak domes...

Government welcomes court dismissing COVID-19 regulation challenges

Government has welcomed two high court judgments dismissing challenges related to the Disaster Management Act and its regulations.On 26 June, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application that sought to challenge the constitutionalit...

Maha: Sports complex to be converted into COVID care centre

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, the civic body has decided to convert the Divisional Sports Complex here into a COVID care centre, an official said on Monday. The Divisional Sports Complex, sprea...

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.87 76.37 74.81 76.53EURINR 83.59 86.42 83.53 86.59GB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020