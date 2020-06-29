Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 58.67 pc

India's coronavirus recovery rate has reached 58.67 per cent as the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 1,11,602, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:17 IST
A 94-year-old man being greeted by medical staff after he was declared corona free in Kolkata on June 25. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

According to the Ministry on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths. "The gap between recoveries and active cases is 1,11,602 as of today. So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate continues to steadily improve. It has reached 58.67% amongst COVID-19 patients today. During the last 24 hours, a total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Presently, there are 2,10,120 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," said a release by MoHFW.

The Ministry informed that India now has 1,047 diagnostic labs including 760 in the government sector and 287 private labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 760 in the government sector The 11 labs that have been inducted in the last 24 hours are all operated by the government, the MoHFW said.

There are a total of 567 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs, 393 TrueNat based testing labs and 87 CBNAAT based testing labs. The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

