NHRC makes slew of recommendations for improving COVID management at Delhi govt-run hospital

From monitoring of quality of food served to patients to providing psychological counselling to medical and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duty, the NHRC has made a slew of recommendations to LNJP Hospital for improving overall management at the dedicated coronavirus facility of the Delhi government. The recommendations have been made in a report sent by the the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) to the the Delhi government, the rights panel tweeted.

The report is based on the visit of a team of the NHRC, led by its member Jyotika Kalra, to the LNJP Hospital on June 11 for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in the city. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The quality of food to be provided should be monitored by dietician, and patients should be allowed to be in touch with their family through mobile phones, the NHRC has recommended. "The list of oxygen-enabled ambulances be put on Delhi government website and charges of the ambulances also be monitored," the NHRC said.

The NHRC suggests to LNJP Hospital to provide psychological counselling to medical and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duty, the rights panel tweeted..