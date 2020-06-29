Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC makes slew of recommendations for improving COVID management at Delhi govt-run hospital

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government. The quality of food to be provided should be monitored by dietician, and patients should be allowed to be in touch with their family through mobile phones, the NHRC has recommended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:33 IST
NHRC makes slew of recommendations for improving COVID management at Delhi govt-run hospital

From monitoring of quality of food served to patients to providing psychological counselling to medical and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duty, the NHRC has made a slew of recommendations to LNJP Hospital for improving overall management at the dedicated coronavirus facility of the Delhi government. The recommendations have been made in a report sent by the the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC) to the the Delhi government, the rights panel tweeted.

The report is based on the visit of a team of the NHRC, led by its member Jyotika Kalra, to the LNJP Hospital on June 11 for an on-spot inspection of the facility in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in the city. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The quality of food to be provided should be monitored by dietician, and patients should be allowed to be in touch with their family through mobile phones, the NHRC has recommended. "The list of oxygen-enabled ambulances be put on Delhi government website and charges of the ambulances also be monitored," the NHRC said.

The NHRC suggests to LNJP Hospital to provide psychological counselling to medical and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duty, the rights panel tweeted..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks status report from Tihar on PIL seeking infrastructure for legal meetings

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities on a PIL seeking directions to build infrastructure for legal meetings, either telephonically or through video conference, to ensure access to justice to the ...

Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that Wirecard was addressing its concerns but restrictions on the collapsed German payments companys services would remain in place for now. Several British fintech firms have been forced ...

Controversial social media posts land constable in trouble; SP seeks explanation

Controversial social media posts by a police constable, threatening milk vendors and recalling alleged beating up of an accused last year has landed him in trouble with the district police chief ordering a probe. His Facebook post allegedly...

Govt should stop profiteering from petrol, diesel; reduce fuel prices: Rahul Gandhi

The government should stop profiteering from petrol and diesel, and immediately roll back price hikes as well as the excise duty imposed on the fuels, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday. The former party president also said that pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020