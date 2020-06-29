Left Menu
NHBRC office in Tzaneen closed after employee tests COVID-19 positive

“As part of our precautionary measures, all the affected employees based in that office will also be in self-isolation for 14 days, as per the COVID-19 regulations,” said NHBRC acting CEO Otsile Maseng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:15 IST
The developers, contractors, home builders and housing consumers in the area are advised to use the Polokwane or Thulamela offices. Image Credit: ANI

The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) satellite office in Tzaneen is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office will resume its normal operations on 6 July 2020.

The developers, contractors, home builders and housing consumers in the area are advised to use the Polokwane or Thulamela offices.

The regulatory body urged its clients to only visit the offices when it is necessary, for instance, collection of certificates and completion of technical assessments.

Customers, who need to submit necessary supporting documents are encouraged to do so from the safety of their homes or offices via the new email addresses: LP-online@nhbrc.org.za or LPinspections@nhbrc.org.za.

"Each of our offices has established a COVID-19 task team to ensure the continued safety of our employees and customers, and all visiting our offices are requested to cooperate with the measures put in place," said Maseng.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

