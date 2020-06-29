Left Menu
Kazakhstan heads for second COVID-19 lockdown after botched reopening

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed to almost 38,000 from about 5,000 at the time the former Soviet republic started lifting the nationwide lockdown in mid-May. Deaths have surged to 183 from 32 over the same period. Several major cities in the oil-rich nation bordering China and Russia have reported that their hospitals are full, prompting the conversion of facilities such as sports arenas into temporary hospitals.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:45 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Monday to prepare a package of coronavirus restrictions similar to the hard lockdown that the Central Asian nation imposed in March-May after a recent sharp rise in infections.

Tokayev gave his cabinet two days to draft the new measures and scolded senior officials, formally reprimanding a few, for botching the reopening and allowing the outbreak to resurge in the country of 19 million. "In foreign observers' opinion, the situation in Kazakhstan is critical, on the brink of spiraling out of control," he said, adding that the government was considering several lockdown options and ways to support the economy.

Tokayev ordered officials to boost the number of available hospital beds by 50% within a month, deploy mobile laboratories to make tests more widely available, and prepare for a long-term pandemic. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed to almost 38,000 from about 5,000 at the time the former Soviet republic started lifting the nationwide lockdown in mid-May. Deaths have surged to 183 from 32 over the same period.

Several major cities in the oil-rich nation bordering China and Russia have reported that their hospitals are full, prompting the conversion of facilities such as sports arenas into temporary hospitals. Kazakhs have also formed long queues at testing centres - some of which ran out of supplies - and drug stores where demand has surged for common anti-fever medicines such as paracetamol.

