Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation of Phase-2 project of OP Jindal Hospital

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday laid the foundation of Phase-2 project of OP Jindal Hospital and performed 'Bhoomi-pooja'. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal and JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal also presented a cheque of Rs 2 crores to Baghel as a contribution to the CM relief fund to strengthen the state's efforts against COVID-19.

This expansion will add new dimensions to the healthcare services being provided by Fortis OP Jindal Hospital to the people of Raigarh for years. The Fortis OP Jindal Hospital and Research Centre will construct its facility in a 50,000 square foot area at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crores and will provide several healthcare facilities to people.

Apart from 85 new beds, phase-2 will have ICU as well as Covid19 isolation wards as per ICMR guidelines. Facilities like Neuro-ICU, Dialysis, Radiology, Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Cardiovascular Surgery will be provided along with a team of specialist doctors. The Chief Minister lauded the initiative and termed the hospital a 'major achievement'.

"People will no longer have to go to other cities to get treatment for COVID-19 and other serious ailments," he added while thanking Naveen Jindal for providing well-equipped healthcare facilities to the people of Raigarh and adjoining areas. Speaking on the occasion, Jindal said that Fortis OP Jindal Hospital was founded in the loving memory of his founder with a vision to provide healthcare facilities to all the people of the area especially the poor.

He informed that Phase-2 of the hospital will be completed in 2 years and the total capacity of the hospital will increase to 155 beds. He also assured to put efforts to be it health, education or industrialisation for every responsibility whatever government finds fit. JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal said, "JSPL Foundation is committed to providing world-class health care facilities to the Community. Expanding OP Jindal Hospital at Raigarh is an expression of our resolution to enhance quality health care facility in the region and a giant step forward to defeat COVID-19. Our deep gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh to encourage us in this nation-building endeavour."

CEO of JSPL Chhattisgarh, D.K Saraogi said that by staying healthy we can truly contribute to the services of our nation. Fortis OP Jindal Hospital is a bright example of service to the people. Dr. (Major) Rajeshwar Bhati, COO- Fortis OP Jindal Hospital informed that in addition to the existing facility, the phase-2 of the hospital would be an enhanced facility to cater more sections and specialities as in nephrology, gastroenterology to the communities of Raigarh and all adjoining cities.

Health Director, Dr Ajay Gupta said that isolation and dialysis will prove especially beneficial for infected patients. Pradeep Tandon, President-JSPL, Raigarh district collector Bhim Singh, SP Santosh Kumar Singh, CMHO Dr SN Kesari and SDM Yugal Kishore Urvasha were among main figures, were present on the occasion.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital is the only fully-equipped Super speciality hospital in Raigarh area with world-class healthcare services, state-of-the-art equipment, and a dedicated team of experienced doctors, nurses and assistants. The hospital has an expert team of specialists for Cardiac Ailments, Neuro and Spine Diseases, Bone and Joint Transplantation, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynae, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Physicians, Ophthalmology, Radiology, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Pathology and Nutrition and Dietetics.

Fortis OP Jindal Hospital has the only Cath lab in the area and has facilities like 64 slide CT Scan, operation theatre with state-of-the-art equipment, blood and components bank, apheresis machine, pathology, ICU and burns ICU and dialysis. Fortis OP Jindal Hospital was recognised by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) earlier this year for reliable and high-quality health services.

All the benefits of State Government approved health scheme, smartcard, Chirayu Yojana and all other schemes are being extended to the patients at Fortis OP Jindal Hospital. This story is provided by Jindal Steel. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)