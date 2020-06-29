India's COVID-19 count reaches 5.48 lakhs, recovery rate stands at 58.67 pc

India on Monday reported 19,459 new coronavirus cases taking the country's total count to 5,48,318, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are a total of 2,10,120 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

While there are 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated patients, the death toll has risen up to 16,475 in the country with 380 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. India's coronavirus recovery rate has reached 58.67 per cent as the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 1,11,602, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 12,010 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 181 deaths and 5,257 new COVID-19 cases. Out of 181 deaths, 78 occurred in the last 48 hours. The total number of cases in the state reached 1,69,883 including 73,298 active cases, stated State Health Department.

Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated 'Project PLATINA', the world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients today.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 86,224 after 3,949 cases were reported on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State include 47,749 discharges, 37,331 active cases and 1,141 deaths, State Health Department informed. As per the Union Health Ministry, the national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 83,077 on Sunday. Of the total cases, there are 27,847 active cases, 52,607 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2623 deaths.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a 'plasma bank' will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. The 'plasma bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor, he said. In the last 24 hours, 685 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, while there are a total of 6,650 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. A total of 15,506 patients have been discharged so far and 672 patients have succumbed to the infection, he added.

West Bengal reported 624 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 17,907 and death toll to 653. The number of active patients stands at 5,535, the State Health Department said. Punjab on Monday reported 202 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total of cases to 5,418. Death toll rises to 138 after 5 deaths were reported today. Total 3,764 patients discharged till date, said State Health Department.

A total of 282 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,506, said State Health Department. In Kerala, a total of 121 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,311. The number of active cases stands at 2057, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Uttarakhand reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 2,831. Of the total cases, there are 659 active cases, 2,111 recovered and 39 death. A total of 22 persons have migrated out of the State, said Uttarakhand Health Department. According to Himachal Pradesh health department, there are a total of 919 COVID-19 cases including 363 active cases, 536 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Nagaland government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till July 15 with certain relaxations. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 415 total COVID-19 cases in the state including 251 active cases and 164 recovered. The government on Monday allowed export of personal protection equipment (PPE) medical coveralls with a cap of 50 lakh per month as the country strives to achieve self-reliance while battling the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)