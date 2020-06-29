Brazil still faces "big challenge" fighting new coronavirus: WHO
Brazil still faces a "big challenge" in fighting the new coronavirus, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday, urging federal and state authorities there to work together more closely. Brazil is still facing a big challenge," Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, told a virtual briefing.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:26 IST
Brazil still faces a "big challenge" in fighting the new coronavirus, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday, urging federal and state authorities there to work together more closely. "There is no question. Brazil is still facing a big challenge," Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, told a virtual briefing. He described the situation in the Americas generally as "difficult".
Asked by a journalist to react to U.S. President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" or other references to the virus as being Chinese, Ryan urged the use of an "international discourse that is based on mutual respect". "Many people have used inappropriate language in this response," he said. "We try to focus on the way ahead, try to focus on what we need to do."
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- WHO
- Donald Trump
- Americas
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed
Brazil has more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry
Republican congressman who officiated gay wedding loses primary
Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of 'big fishes': Priyanka slams UP govt
Buffalo teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer