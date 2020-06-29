Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumped to 435 on Monday, according to a Delhi Health Department bulletin. The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the worst-hit city in the country. Fifty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. It said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 2,680 and the total number of cases mounted to 85,161. The number of active cases stands at 26,246 while 56,235 patients have migrated/recovered or have been discharged

As many as 16,329 patients are in home isolation. It said 5,14,573 tests have been conducted so far while 9,619 RT-PCR tests and 6,538 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Monday. An order has been issued regarding strictly following the advisory issued by the ICMR, Health Ministry, including newer additional testing strategies for improving the access and availability of testing, the bulletin said.