China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing

China on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the health authority said. Of the new infections, seven were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city had also reported seven new infections for June 28.

Mainland China reported four new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from six a day earlier. As of June 29, mainland China had a total of 83,531 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.