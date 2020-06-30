Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up
Britain will introduce legal changes shortly to enforce a lockdown imposed on the English city of Leicester where there has been a flare up of the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. We have seen a number of positive cases in the under 18s and that's why we took the decision with a heavy heart to close schools in Leicester," Hancock said.Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:08 IST
Britain will introduce legal changes shortly to enforce a lockdown imposed on the English city of Leicester where there has been a flare-up of the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. The ancient city of Leicester in central England is the first area of the United Kingdom to face a targetted local coronavirus lockdown after the British government began easing the nationwide lockdown earlier this month.
"We will be bringing forward a legal change very shortly, in the next couple of days, because some of the measures that we've unfortunately had to take in Leicester will require a legal underpinning," Hancock told Sky. Asked if some aspects of the lockdown would be enforced by the police, he said: "Yes, in some cases."
Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive cases in the country in the past week, the government said on Monday. "In the very significant testing that we've brought into Leicester... We have seen a number of positive cases in the under 18s and that's why we took the decision with a heavy heart to close schools in Leicester," Hancock said.
