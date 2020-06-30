Left Menu
Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up

Schools in the city, where the remains of King Richard III of England were found in 2012, will close from Thursday after an unusually high incidence of infections in children.

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to nudge the country back to normality.

The United Kingdom has been one of the world's worst-hit areas, with more than 54,000 suspected deaths, though infections have been waning in recent weeks and many restrictions are due to be lifted across England from Saturday to revive the economy. However, in Leicester, in the eastern Midlands of England, that relaxation is in reverse after figures showed its seven-day infection rate was three times higher than the next highest city. Leicester accounted for 10% of all positive cases in England in the past week, the government said.

"Going back into lockdown might be a good thing to get rid of the virus. But on the other hand, a lot businesses are going to suffer," Shane Durrant, who works at a bookmaker that had just begun reopening, told Reuters. The Leicester lockdown has drawn attention away from a speech by Johnson later on Tuesday in Dudley, 50 miles away, to detail plans for rebuilding the economy.

SCHOOLS CLOSE Health Minister Matt Hancock said the government was still analysing the exact reasons behind the rise of cases in Leicester and added that the local lockdown would require legal changes with new measures enforced by police.

Leicester mayor Peter Soulsby said it had been hard to get details from the government including what areas the lockdown would cover. "It's obviously going to be quite a challenge enforcing it," he told Sky News. Schools in the city, where the remains of King Richard III of England were found in 2012, will close from Thursday after an unusually high incidence of infections in children.

Residents said people had been widely ignoring advice on social distancing and other measures to curb the virus when the government first began easing rules two weeks ago. "I think if people listened and stayed at home, then we wouldn’t be here," said Bob Sharma, a bank manager.

Pawn broker Arun Mortala said people had not been wearing face masks or keeping distance when back on high streets. "I was expecting that this was going to happen," he said.

