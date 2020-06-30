Left Menu
Development News Edition

China suspends bulk of Dutch pork imports after COVID-19 outbreaks

Dutch pork exports to China ran to a total of 299,000 tonnes last year, with a total value of 335 million euros ($376 million). Van den Bosch said the Dutch government would be willing to cooperate on Chinese demands for further inspections of the slaughterhouses.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST
China suspends bulk of Dutch pork imports after COVID-19 outbreaks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has halted almost all imports of pork from the Netherlands, apparently motivated by COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the largest Dutch slaughterhouses. China banned meat delivered by four of the largest Dutch abattoirs as of Sunday, Dutch government spokeswoman Elise van den Bosch said on Tuesday.

China gave no specific reason for the June 28 ban, but workers at all of the four abattoirs have recently been infected with the new coronavirus, she said. "Clearly, China is looking for the source of its second wave of COVID-19 infections, which they might feel could come from imported meat", Van den Bosch said.

"But there is no scientific evidence for the possible transmission of the virus through food or packaging materials." Slaughterhouses in the Netherlands, and elsewhere in Europe, are mainly operated by migrant workers, who work close to each other and often share cramped housing facilities. This has led to large coronavirus outbreaks at many of them in recent months.

The four companies affected by the ban normally deliver the bulk of the pork shipped from the Netherlands to China. Dutch pork exports to China ran to a total of 299,000 tonnes last year, with a total value of 335 million euros ($376 million).

Van den Bosch said the Dutch government would be willing to cooperate on Chinese demands for further inspections of the slaughterhouses. "In other European countries this has been done by installing video cameras", she said. "We would be willing to cooperate with such a request." ($1 = 0.8917 euros)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SHRC issues notice to top cop over 'beating up' of minor boy in TN

Taking note of a video purportedly showing a minor boy being beaten up by police here, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission SHRC has issued notice to the city Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The boy w...

1 more COVID-19 death in Himachal; total 9 dead

An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official saidA resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-ag...

INSA, SERB to hold photo and film competition with theme Science through My Eyes

Indian National Science Academy INSA and Science and Engineering Research Board SERB is organising a photopainting and a one-minute-film competition. The competition aims to help people go beyond their discipline and see, understand, and ap...

PM announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end. In a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020