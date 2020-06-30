UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:31 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so-called 'new deal' lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.
"The prime minister promised a new deal well there's not much that's new and it's not much of a deal," Starmer told the BBC. "It's not enough."
"We need to see the furlough scheme extended where it's needed to preserve jobs," he said, such as in the hospitality, travel, and some service sectors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
- Britain
- BBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson’s official jet gets Brexit makeover
Jurgen Klopp hits out at Boris Johnson for UK's handling of coronavirus
UK Labour Party sacks senior team member in anti-Semitism row
'Cricket ball is natural vector of disease': Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson warns coronavirus still out there as UK police break up parties