Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO director says relaxing COVID-19 measures too soon can bring renewed surge

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:57 IST
WHO director says relaxing COVID-19 measures too soon can bring renewed surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Countries, states and cities that relax restrictions too soon can be flooded with new COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday in a virtual briefing from Washington.

In the United States, Washington state and New York are seeing very low numbers of new cases and deaths, but 27 other states are reporting exponential growth, she said. The Americas region reported 5.1 million cases and more than 247,000 deaths due to COVID-19 as of June 29.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NCW Chairperson seeks Action Taken Report from AP Police in case of assault on woman in Nellore

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought Action Taken Report from Andhra Pradesh police in connection with assault on a woman contract employee at Andhra Pradesh tourism hotel by deputy manager in Nellore. The N...

Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised the price of a 900-gramme loaf of partially subsidised bread to 2,000 pounds from its pre-October-crisis price of 1,500 pounds.The pound, which is officially pegged at 1,500 to the dollar, has lost ...

Fauci says no guarantee U.S. will have effective COVID-19 vaccine, warns spread 'could get very bad'

The United States cannot count on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the governments top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans fai...

Nine police personnel test positive in Nagpur Central prison

Nine police personnel, including one officer in Central prison, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Central Jail Nagpur Anup Kumre.According to the Maharashtra health department, the states COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020