2 patients from UP's Muzaffarnagar die of COVID-19

Two coronavirus patients from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, officials said. A 60-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarajpur, they said.

This was the first COVID-19 fatality in the hospital so far, the officials said. The other patient, a 75-year-old man from Budhana here, died due to the virus in a hospital in Meerut, the officials said.

Meanwhile, seven more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Muzaffarnagar and the the numbers of active cases in the district now stands at 44, they said..