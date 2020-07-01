The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans fail to take steps to get the virus under control.

EUROPE * Bavaria approved plans for universal testing, prompting debate elsewhere in Germany about whether to follow suit or stick with a targeted approach to prevent a second wave of infections.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment to spur Britain's economy and to "build, build, build" out of the crisis. * Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester after a local flare-up of the virus.

* China has halted almost all imports of pork from the Netherlands, apparently motivated by COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the largest Dutch slaughterhouses. AMERICAS

* U.S. senators called for a government analysis of foreign influence in the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, saying the pandemic has exposed an over-reliance on China and other countries for the production of essential drugs. * Canada is extending a global travel ban and its mandatory quarantine measures that require most travellers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential "pandemic virus", a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat.

* Uzbekistan has imposed an overnight curfew in parts of the country, including the capital Tashkent, in response to a fresh rise in infections following the gradual lifting of a two-month lockdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Nations raised $7.7 billion in humanitarian aid on Tuesday for Syria, where nine years of war have displaced millions in a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by soaring food prices and the pandemic. * Nigeria will allow travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc showed promise and was found to be safe in an early-stage human trial, the company said.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on its conditions for approving a vaccine for the coronavirus, saying a vaccine has to prevent or decrease disease severity in at least 50% of people who are vaccinated. * A global trial designed to test whether the anti-malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can prevent infection with COVID-19 is to restart.

* Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine became India's first candidate to win approval for human trials. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A global gauge of stock markets rose as investors continued to look for signs of an economic recovery. * Global M&A activity tumbled to its lowest level in more than a decade in the second quarter, according to data provider Refinitiv.

* Canada's real GDP is likely to grow 3% in May, bouncing back from a record decline in April, Statistics Canada said. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said up to $140 billion in possible small business loans could be refocused to support restaurants, hotels and other industries.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)