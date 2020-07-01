Left Menu
Delhi Medical Council to train health care workers

The Delhi Medical Council has collaborated with New Delhi authorities to train community-based health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This collaboration will try to overcome the scarcity of health care professionals with better utilisation of limited resources," it said.

The Delhi Medical Council has collaborated with New Delhi authorities to train community-based health care workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the DMC said under the Swasthyadhoot scheme, it will provide motivated and committed doctors to train community-based health care workers

"Training will make them aware of basic health care needs of COVID-19 patients. This collaboration will try to overcome the scarcity of health care professionals with better utilisation of limited resources," it said.

