Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea reopens schools, but stays on guard against COVID-19 threat: WHO

North Korea has reopened schools, but has kept a ban on public gatherings and made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places as part of its response to the coronavirus threat, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday. While North Korea has not confirmed any infections, its Ministry of Public Health has been sharing weekly updates with the WHO on steps it is taking to ward off the pandemic, said Edwin Salvador, the agency's representative to the reclusive country.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:33 IST
N.Korea reopens schools, but stays on guard against COVID-19 threat: WHO

North Korea has reopened schools, but has kept a ban on public gatherings and made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places as part of its response to the coronavirus threat, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday.

While North Korea has not confirmed any infections, its Ministry of Public Health has been sharing weekly updates with the WHO on steps it is taking to ward off the pandemic, said Edwin Salvador, the agency's representative to the reclusive country. In the latest update provided on June 19, the ministry said all educational institutions are now open, with children required to wear masks and washing stations installed.

The ministry also reported that all of 922 people checked so far have tested negative, while hundreds of others, mostly cargo handlers at seaports and land borders, are regularly quarantined for monitoring, Salvador said. "Temperature checks using infra-red thermometers, hand washing facilities and sanitisers continue to be in place in all public places including shopping malls, restaurants and hotels," he said via email.

"It is mandatory for all people to wear masks in public places and no public gatherings are allowed." Pyongyang devised a "national preparedness and response plan" in February based on the WHO's recommendations, under which it appointed community doctors, each of whom is responsible for 130 households, Salvador said.

It also set up 235 "Rapid Response Teams" consisting of an epidemiologist, doctor, nurse, paramedical and a livestock official, tasked with investigating any suspected cases. The WHO has provided enough supplies to conduct 1,000 tests, as well as 2,900 personal protective equipments alongside laboratory reagents, Salvador said, adding that healthcare workers were being trained how to deal with the COVID-19 threat. South Korea's Unification Ministry, handling inter-Korean affairs, said plans to sent $10 million of aid for the North via the U.N. World Food Programme were put on hold after cross-border tensions flared.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt hikes bus fares by 25 per cent

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent hike in fares of the state- run KSRTC and private buses for a temporary period to help the public transport system tide over the crisis during COVID-19 induced lockdown. The announc...

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

They didnt like it when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized John McCain for being captured in combat. They were angrier when Trump, as commander in chief, abandoned Kurdish allies in the Middle East. And they were upset again last month ...

Patrick Stewart says he is writing a memoir

Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart has revealed that he is writing a memoir. Stewart, who will turn 80 on July 13, has a deal with Gallery Books, a division of Simon Schuster, for the book.The yet-to-be-titled memoir is being describe...

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.Although the Wimbledon ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020