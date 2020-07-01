California records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases - Reuters tally

California records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases - Reuters tallyReuters | New York | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST
New COVID-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.
