Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine candidates with early human-trial data

The drug is one of 17 being tested on humans in a frantic global race to find a vaccine the world is counting on to end a pandemic that has killed more than half a million so far. The following rivals have released early-stage trial data for potential COVID-19 vaccines, or are expected to publish soon: MODERNA Moderna Inc said in May that its vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, though doubts remain over whether the data is predictive of real-life success.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:39 IST
FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine candidates with early human-trial data

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday. The drug is one of 17 being tested on humans in a frantic global race to find a vaccine the world is counting on to end a pandemic that has killed more than half a million so far.

The following rivals have released early-stage trial data for potential COVID-19 vaccines, or are expected to publish soon: MODERNA

Moderna Inc said in May that its vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, though doubts remain over whether the data is predictive of real-life success. CANSINO BIOLOGICS

China's military on Monday was cleared to use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and showed some efficacy. INOVIO

U.S. company Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced immune responses in healthy volunteers and was shown to be safe in an early-stage trial. ASTRAZENECA

An alliance between British drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has advanced from early small-scale testing on humans to a trial campaign with tens of thousands of volunteers. It has yet to release data on the initial phase, though AstraZeneca has said it was expected soon. The World Health Organization's chief scientist said last week that AstraZeneca's vaccine was probably the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Signify Innovations launches portable UV-C disinfection system for homes

Signify Innovations India, earlier known as Philips Lighting India, has introduced UV-C radiation technology-based portable disinfection system for homes, which disinfects frequently touched objects and personal items. According to the comp...

France says Lebanon crisis "alarming", fears violence

Frances foreign minister expressed alarm on Wednesday over the crisis in Lebanon and said social discontent could lead to an escalation in violence. The situation is alarming, with an economic, financial, social and humanitarian crisis now ...

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as Fake News allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to damage me and the Republican Party. L...

Britain still believes a free trade deal with EU can be reached, says PM's spokesman

Britain still believes it could secure a free trade agreement with the European Union before the end of the transition period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, repeating that London is ready for leaving withou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020