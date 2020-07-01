Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates NATCO Cancer Care Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the first Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre built by the state government and NATCO Trust at Guntur General Hospital. Reddy inaugurated the centre from his Amaravati camp office.

While speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the state will get two PG Oncology Radiologist posts. "This centre will bring medical, surgical radiology services for the poor people. The state government is constructing another unit at Kurnool, that will be operational within a year," said the Chief Minister.

Reddy wished the doctors on the occasion of National Doctors Day. He said it is memorable day in state's history as 1,088 new ambulances are pressed into service from today. He said that steps are being taken for preparing electronic health record of every citizen. "Every mandal will have two PHCs. Each centre will have at least two doctors, and another doctor wiil be available in the 104 vehicle allotted for mandal," he said.

"These PHCs and 104 vehicle will register the details of every patient in every village. Thus, every patient's treatment details, tests, medicines will be recorded in electronic data record. Family doctor concept will be brought as in foreign countries, he said. The Chief Minister called the registering of electronic health data of citizens as a revolutionary decision. Already 1.42 lakh Arogya Sri cards with QR Code are issued. The health records can be checked using those QR Codes, he said. At first these records will be attached to 104 vehicles, over a period of time they will be attached to village clinic and PHC, said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy said that the government hospitals are being upgraded to the national level standards. Village clinics, PHCs, CHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals, Teaching Hospitals will be metamorphosed, he said. "There are 11 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, we are forming another 16 teaching colleges. Their tenders process will start on August 15," he added.

Reddy further explained that one teaching college, one nursing college will be constructed in each Parliamentary constituency; seven multi specialty hospitals will be constructed in tribal areas; similarly, cancer and kidney speciality hospitals will also be constructed. The Chief Minister said that the Arogya Sri health scheme is totally being revamped.(ANI)