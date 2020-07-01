Left Menu
Development News Edition

Americans more anxious about coronavirus, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, as U.S. cases surge

The United States recorded its biggest one-day increase of nearly 48,000 new infections on Tuesday, more than 8,000 each in California and Texas, a Reuters tally showed. REPUBLICAN CONCERNS GROW Concerns about the pandemic appear to be rising the most among members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Republicans have generally been less enthusiastic about imposing and maintaining restrictions to stop the spread of the virus such as sheltering at home or wearing face masks, turning the public safety measures into a partisan issue.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:17 IST
Americans more anxious about coronavirus, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, as U.S. cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Americans' anxieties over the spread of the coronavirus are at the highest level in more than a month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday, a day after the United States recorded the biggest single-day rise in new cases since the pandemic began. With the U.S. death toll at more than 127,000, by far the highest in the world, the June 29-30 poll found that 81% of American adults said they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned about the pandemic, the most since a similar poll conducted May 11-12.

The epicenter of the country's COVID-19 epidemic has moved from the northeast to the west and south, especially California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona. Arizona's cases rose by 4,877 and deaths rose by 88, as of Wednesday, both records for the state in a single day.

"This virus is widespread and we must take it seriously," Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet. "Containing the spread will not be easy, but it can be done and we can protect our family and loved ones if we all do our part. Mask up. Be responsible. And remember: you are safer at home." The Republican governor, who has taken heat from health experts for a "cavalier" approach to reopening in the past, this week joined other states including Florida and Texas in reversing reopenings of bars, gyms, and water parks.

Public health officials believe the decision to reopen bars in many states was one of the main contributors to the sharp increases. Bill de Blasio, the mayor of hard-hit New York City, said on Wednesday he was not going ahead with a plan to allow indoor restaurant dining from Monday, citing the alarming situation elsewhere.

"We see a lot of problems and we particularly see problems revolving around people going back to bars and restaurants indoors, and indoors is the problem more and more," he told a daily briefing. The United States recorded its biggest one-day increase of nearly 48,000 new infections on Tuesday, more than 8,000 each in California and Texas, a Reuters tally showed.

REPUBLICAN CONCERNS GROW Concerns about the pandemic appear to be rising the most among members of President Donald Trump's Republican Party, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Republicans have generally been less enthusiastic about imposing and maintaining restrictions to stop the spread of the virus such as sheltering at home or wearing face masks, turning the public safety measures into a partisan issue. About seven in 10 Republicans said they were personally concerned about the virus' spread, up from six in 10 Republicans in polls conducted over the past few weeks. About nine in 10 Democrats said they are similarly worried, a level of concern that has not changed over the past few weeks.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee who will face Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, has attacked Trump's handling of the crisis and on Tuesday released an updated plan to tackle the pandemic. COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, a Reuters tally showed.

Trump officials have blamed the surge in cases on increased testing, but there has also been a rise in the percentage of people testing positive and in hospitalizations - metrics not tied to more tests. In addition, three states with at least 500 total deaths - Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas - have seen their fatality rate rise for two weeks or more. Deaths in Arizona rose 63% in the week ended June 28, one of the largest increases in the country.

With limited guidance from the White House, the pandemic fight has largely been left to local officials, and the pressure to re-open their economies has been enormous. Millions have lost their jobs due to business closings, and the economy, after contracting sharply in the first quarter, is expected to crater in the second. But when asked in the latest poll about the "most important factor" determining their vote in November, 27% of respondents said it was the candidate's plan to help the nation recover from the coronavirus, compared with 21% who said it was the candidate's plan to create jobs and boost the economy.

Just weeks ago, it was the other way around. In a June 8-9 poll, 26% said they wanted a candidate who was strong on the economy and 21% said they were looking for someone who could handle the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

Hong Kong police made the first arrests on Wednesday under a new national security law imposed by Chinas central government, as thousands of people defied tear gas and pepper pellets to protest against the contentious move on the anniversar...

Manickam Tagore writes to Harsh Vardhan regarding Rapid Antigen Test in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Union Home Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the need to expand Rapid Antigen Test to southern districts of Tamil Nadu. I request you to take necessary actions for taking tests through Rapid Antig...

UP: Five killed in lightning strikes

Five people were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in the state, a UP government statement said on Wednesday. According to it, one person each died Allahabad, Ayodhya, Mau, Ballia and Basti. The injured belonged to Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020