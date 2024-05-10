20th UAE Critical Care Conference discusses latest technologies used in critical care

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The 20th Emirates Critical Care Conference and the First World Summit of the World Federation of Intensive Care and Critical Care got underway today with the participation of more than 2000 medical and nursing staff from 42 countries, and more than 45 scientific medical societies to discuss the latest technologies used in critical care, including In artificial respiration and the latest medicines Dr Hussain Nasser Al Rahma, Consultant Emergency Medicine, President of the Conference, President of the Arab International Society of Intensive Care Medicine, Vice President of the Global Network of Emergency Medicine, Moses and President of the Emirates Intensive Care Association, welcomed all participating doctors from different countries of the world, pointing out that this year the conference marks the twentieth anniversary of its first launch in 2004 and has become one of the largest intensive care conferences as it brings together 45 associations from 45 countries with the aim of exchanging experiences and discussing the latest advanced technologies. And keep abreast of innovations and research applied globally.

He explained that the conference activities include 301 speakers, including 142 international speakers, 69 regional speakers, in addition to 90 speakers from within the country, pointing out that the number of lectures that will be reviewed throughout the three days reaches 310 lectures in 81 scientific sessions, in addition to 8 scientific workshops, 5 training courses, 87 scientific research for doctors and resident doctors, and 6 seminars for the industrial sector, pointing out that on the sidelines of the conference, a number of agreements will be signed. Quality with a number of international bodies that will benefit all parties. He pointed out that the conference will discuss over three days topics related to blood poisoning, infection, fluids in the intensive care unit, kidney disease and acute kidney injury, artificial ventilation, acute respiratory distress syndrome, surgery/injuries, anaesthesia and pain management, cardiology, nutrition, the elderly, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and infection control.

Dr George Helalgo, President of the International Society for Intensive Care, in his speech, highlighted the great success achieved by the conference, which has become a milestone in the Gulf region and the Middle East to discuss the latest innovations and scientific research related to intensive care Dr Amelia Lako, Head of Nursing at the World Health Organisation, spoke about the role of nurses in critical care, noting that their role is vital in care departments and reaches more than 70 per cent.

After that, Dr Hussein Al Rahma inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the conference, in which 40 companies from the most important pharmaceutical and medical devices industry participated. (ANI/WAM)

