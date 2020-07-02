Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:43 IST
BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday. The drug is one of 17 being tested on humans in a frantic global race to find a vaccine the world is counting on to end a pandemic that has infected 10.5 million people and killed more than half a million so far.

The potential treatment is the fourth early-stage COVID-19 drug to show promise in human testing, along with projects involving Moderna, CanSino Biologics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. BioNTech's shares were up about 8%, after rising as much as 19% to reach their highest in more than three months.

Pfizer stock also gained, rising 4.4% to $34.13. In turn, shares in some rival vaccine developers, such as Moderna and Novavax Inc dropped. BioNTech said testing of two dosages of its BNT162b1 drug on 24 healthy volunteers showed that after 28 days they had developed higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies than typically seen in infected people.

It said the higher of the two doses - both administered via two injections within three weeks of one another - was followed by a short fever in three out of four participants after the second shot. A third dosage, tested at a higher concentration in a separate group, was not repeated after the first shot because of injection pain.

"These first trial results show that the vaccine yields immune activity and causes a strong immune response," said BioNTech's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin. He said larger trials were being prepared to show whether this translates into protection against a real infection.

"While more work needs to be done, we believe the benefits appear to outweigh the risks so far, especially when considering the disease the vaccine is trying to prevent," Mizuho Securities analyst Divan Vamil said in a note. Bernstein analysts said their initial impression was that the data was "solid", but noted they don't expect the initial generation of vaccines to be silver bullets in terms of conferring nearly complete protection.

PEER REVIEW No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology analysis last year found that about one in three vaccines in the first stage of testing later gains approval.

BioNTech, which listed on the U.S. Nasdaq in October, said the data demonstrated that BNT162b1 could be administered in a dose that was well tolerated with only temporary side effects. Early-stage human trials of vaccines are designed to measure certain antibodies and other immune markers in the blood as an indicator of the body's readiness to fight an infection that then requires further validation.

The pharmaceutical industry is eager to launch larger follow-up trials to see how vaccinated participants react to real infections over longer periods. Brokerage SVB Leerink said these larger studies are required for vaccine approval and adoption, and the timing for approval will be dependent on the trials and their results, and not more abbreviated smaller interim studies.

BioNTech and Pfizer will now pick the most promising of four experimental vaccines for a trial involving up to 30,000 healthy participants, which is likely to begin in the United States and Europe in late July, if it gets the regulatory green light. If it eventually gets marketing approval, the companies are gearing up to make up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and another 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021 at sites in Germany and the United States.

Results from early-stage testing of BioNTech's three other potential vaccines are yet to be published. The manuscript with the preliminary data from the clinical trials, which were launched in April and May, is under peer review for publication in a scientific journal, BioNTech said.

The Mainz-based company is using the so-called messenger RNA approach, like unlisted domestic rival CureVac and Moderna. Translate Bio and its partner Sanofi are also working on a messenger RNA vaccine for COVID-19. Biotech investors Thomas and Andreas Struengmann, who sold their generic drugs business Hexal to Novartis in 2005, are major shareholders of BioNTech.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Months later, U.N. Security Council backs call for coronavirus truce

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday finally backed U.N. chief Antonio Guterres March 23 call for a global truce amid the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a resolution after months of talks to win a compromise between the United States and ...

Soccer-Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Thousands of fans broke social distancing rules in the stands as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year. The Balkan countrys government allowed 12,000 spectator...

California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges

Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoo...

Mali opposition seeks to curb president's authority in reform plan

Opponents of Malis President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday sought to end a political crisis by proposing reforms to neuter his authority and hand executive power to a prime minister, although they abandoned a demand for his resignatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020