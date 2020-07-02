California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges
Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.Reuters | California | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:06 IST
Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoor or out, must also close in 19 counties where 70 percent of the population live, Newsom said.
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been soaring in the most populous U.S. state, starting around the Memorial Day weekend and continuing to rise. Over the past 24 hours, 110 people have died in California, the governor said. The order covers some of the state's most heavily populated areas, including Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the state capital, Sacramento.
It comes as Florida, Texas and other states are also seeing a surge in cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19.
