Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina accompanied by his wife Mialy Rajoelina has attended the official launching ceremony of the COVID-19 Medical Center in Voara Andohatapenaka Village on July 1, according to a news report by Midi Madagasikara.

The center will provide screening, care, and clinical trials in the fight against the coronavirus. Faced with the upsurge in the numbers of people contaminated by COVID-19, especially in Tana, the State has chosen to popularize screenings.

Lancement officiel du CMC « Centre Médical Covid-19 » au village Voara Andohatapenaka. Le CMC est aménagé par l'État Malagasy pour une meilleure prise en charge et un dépistage des personnes atteintes de #coronavirus. Les résultats y seront délivrés dans un délai maximal de 72h. pic.twitter.com/0s3gAR8AND — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) July 1, 2020

During the opening day of the center yesterday, people with or without symptoms rushed to the CMC gate to get tested.

Andry Rajoelina said, "Only consenting patients will participate in clinical trials. Thank you to Professor Dhanjay Jhurry, President of the University of Mauritius and member of the scientific committee, for his optimism about the progress of clinical tests and the performance of the artesunate."

"Madagascar is the first African country to launch these clinical trials for injectable artesunate. I call on all the population to join the national effort to fight against COVID-19 respecting barrier gestures and sanitary measures to stop the coronavirus, "he added.